TODAY |

Napier police seek owners of ornaments after cemetery targeted by grave robbers

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are searching for the owners of a number of ornaments they say were stolen from grave sites at a Napier cemetery.

A number of items believed to have been stolen from graves at the Park Island Cemetery in Napier. Source: Supplied

Eastern District Police today posted a picture of a number of items, and asked people to get in touch if they recognised them.

A police spokesperson said the items appeared to be related to a theft from the Park Island Cemetery in August last year.

Two people were convicted of theft and failed to answer court bail on May 25 this year, in relation to the case.

Anyone who may recognise an item should get in touch with Napier police by calling 105 and quoting case number 190809/1478.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Hawke's Bay
