Napier police hunting for missing rifle magazine after officer leaves it on roof of car and drives off

Police have lost an M4 Bushmaster rifle magazine after an officer left it on the roof of his car following the execution of a search warrant in Napier today.

Police say they were searching a property in Trinity Crescent, Napier.

After completing the search, the officer inadvertently placed the rifle magazine on the roof of his patrol car and drove towards Hastings.

M4 Bushmaster Rifle and ammunition.

M4 Bushmaster Rifle and ammunition.

Source: Wikicommons

The magazine, containing ammunition, fell from the roof.

Police are asking that should anybody find the magazine that they return it to the nearest police station.

Police say the error is regrettable and should not have occurred

