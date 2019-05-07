TODAY |

Napier police find two children missing since yesterday

Two children missing since yesterday afternoon in Napier have been found safe and well.

Kingston and Daytona Kerehoma, aged 11 and eight, were found around 9.15am by police.

    Kingston and Daytona Kerehoma, aged 11 and eight, haven't been seen since yesterday afternoon.
