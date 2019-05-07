Napier police find two children missing since yesterday 1 NEWS SHARE SHARE Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email More From New Zealand Accidents Two children missing since yesterday afternoon in Napier have been found safe and well. Kingston and Daytona Kerehoma, aged 11 and eight, were found around 9.15am by police. Your playlist will load after this ad Kingston and Daytona Kerehoma, aged 11 and eight, haven’t been seen since yesterday afternoon. Source: Breakfast More From New Zealand Accidents