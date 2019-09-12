Napier man says jewellers will probably glue wedding ring to his finger after fourth loss sees it picked up in Dunedin

A Napier man says jewellers will probably glue his wedding ring to his finger when he takes it to be resized today after he lost it for a fourth time - where it was found over 1000 kilometres away in Dunedin.

The ring has symbolised Don Alexander and wife Shirley's love for 62 years. But it tends to slip away.

Seven Sharp decided enough is enough after the ring's latest escapade and called Long Jewellers in Taradale. They said they'd be happy to resize the ring for Don free of charge today.

Its latest mysterious disappearance happened recently while Don was helping his Ahuriri Rotary Club pack fruit for its annual citrus drive.

And with fruit being shipped far and wide across the country, it was likely he'd lost it forever.

"Because I'd handled a lot of fruit in that particular day, collecting it from garages and places where people have distributed it, when the bins arrived in Dunedin I realised that my ring was missing," Don recalled form his Taradale living room with Shirley by his side.

In a gravel yard in Dunedin where the trucks carrying the fruit had gone, an alert workman spotted something sparkling.

"He saw this little bit of a glint and he thought, 'Oh, that's not a grey coloured stone,' and picked it up, found that it was my ring," Don recounted.

"And what an amazing thing to happen. The next trip will be to the jeweller."

Told by Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry that the jewellers would resize the ring free, Shirley declared, "Wow! I always thought that Seven Sharp was very generous."

Don said, "That's very kind of you to do that. I'll be round there to see them tomorrow. They'll probably glue it to my finger."

Don stressed he's not trying to make a habit of losing the ring, but said it does seem to happen.

He first lost it back in 1965 while throwing out some old potatoes rats had got into at the school where he was principal. He had to get the school kids to help him find it.

Five years ago, he lost it again while working in his daughter's garden down in Wellington. Next time, he lost it in the folds of a Lazyboy chair - but Shirley's not cross with him after the latest loss.