Napier man facing domestic violence and drug charges after AOS callout

A man will appear in Hastings District Court today after an Armed Offenders Squad call out in Napier overnight.

Police car (File picture). Source: 1 NEWS

The 39-year-old faces domestic violence and drug-related charges after the incident in the suburb of Greenmeadows.

"Police were responding to a domestic-related incident in Wilkie Place when the man left the area in a vehicle," said Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard.