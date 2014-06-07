Napier man facing domestic violence and drug charges after AOS callout

Source:
A man will appear in Hastings District Court today after an Armed Offenders Squad call out in Napier overnight.
The 39-year-old faces domestic violence and drug-related charges after the incident in the suburb of Greenmeadows.
"Police were responding to a domestic-related incident in Wilkie Place when the man left the area in a vehicle," said Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard.
"We managed to locate the man close by and make a swift arrest," Mr Pritchard said.
