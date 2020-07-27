Napier man convicted of slavery still doesn't understand what he did wrong, lawyer says

A Samoan man convicted in New Zealand's first-ever slavery case still doesn't understand what he did wrong, his lawyer says.

Joseph Matamata was today sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted of 13 charges of dealing with slaves and 10 of human trafficking.

Matamata lured people to New Zealand over decades with the promise of employment, and then mistreated them, assaulted them and took away their freedom.

Matamata was considered a chief in Samoan culture, and many of his victims were afraid to speak out.

Outside court, his defence lawyer Roger Philip said his client was disappointed with the conviction, and now with the sentence.

He still doesn't know why what he did was wrong, Mr Phillip said.

"He remains very stoic that he feels that he hasn't actually done anything wrong," Mr Philip said.

"It was a very complex case, we did have some cultural complexities here, not only with language barriers, but also understanding the Samoan culture and what part it played, if any, in not only the acceptance of the victims to come to New Zealand, but also Mr Matamata's perception and perspective of what his role was in regard to them, and his behaviour towards them."

Mr Philip said Matamata's health, at age 66, had led him to worry about his 11-year-sentence away from his family.

"He's walked away with intention to reflect on the length of the sentence," Mr Philip said, "the sentence himself is something he was advised he was likely to receive."

Mr Philip said he expected to be in touch with Matamata again in future regarding his sentence.

Immigration New Zealand spokesperson Stephen Vaughan said outside court that the investigation into the 66-year-old's offending took three years, and involved both New Zealand and Samoan authorities.

"You don't see the likes of this type of offending in court very often," Mr Vaughan said.

He said he hoped the sentence delivered today would act as a deterrent to anyone else who would treat their workers in this way.

Detective Inspector Mike Foster acknowledged the victims who spoke out, praising their bravery.

"We're just so pleased that they have or will be receiving some form of reparation for what they're been through," he said.

"The victims entered the country expecting to undertake work and provide for their families back in Samoa, but they were emotionally abused, they were physically abused, and they went through a pretty awful ordeal.