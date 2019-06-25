Napier man at centre of 11-hour standoff named after pleading guilty

The man at the centre of the of a near 11 hour police standoff in Napier last month has pleaded guilty and can now be named.

Hemi Taylor, 25, saw his name suppression lapse today as he pleaded guilty in the Napier District Court to unlawfully possessing a shotgun and discharging it in relation to the saga which played out at an address on Alexander Avenue in the suburb of Onekawa.

Armed police swarmed on the suburb on the afternoon of June 24, sending schools into lock down and cordoning off streets.

Police tightened the cordon throughout the afternoon, releasing pupils from the nearby schools, as they focused in on a Housing New Zealand property.

The drama came to an end in the early hours of the following morning, without incident, after a special police tactics group and armed offenders squad were helicoptered in from Levin.