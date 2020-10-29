Napier man, 87, whose plight made headlines after his car was stolen, reunited with vehicle

Napier local Ray Jane, who drove a ride-on lawnmower to the supermarket after his car got stolen, had his car returned to him last week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But the 87-year-old’s car wasn’t returned in pristine condition. So the community rallied around to help him.

While his car was being repaired, a local mobility scooter company came to the party with some wheels to keep him mobile.

They even mowed Jane’s lawns for him.

In September, Jane went to buy groceries with his ride-on lawnmower because it was the only transport he had left.

Constable Sophia Holloway spotted his unusual transport choice, and decided to park up and have a chat with Jane.

read more Napier man, 87, who drove ride-on lawnmower to supermarket after car stolen gets help from police

“He told me his car was stolen two days beforehand," Holloway told 1 NEWS in September.

"I felt really bad for him, but I couldn’t let him drive into town on the ride-on lawnmower."