TODAY |

Napier man, 87, whose plight made headlines after his car was stolen, reunited with vehicle

Source:  1 NEWS

Napier local Ray Jane, who drove a ride-on lawnmower to the supermarket after his car got stolen, had his car returned to him last week. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The community rallied around to help 87-year-old Ray Jane. Source: Breakfast

But the 87-year-old’s car wasn’t returned in pristine condition. So the community rallied around to help him. 

While his car was being repaired, a local mobility scooter company came to the party with some wheels to keep him mobile. 

They even mowed Jane’s lawns for him. 

In September, Jane went to buy groceries with his ride-on lawnmower because it was the only transport he had left. 

Constable Sophia Holloway spotted his unusual transport choice, and decided to park up and have a chat with Jane. 

read more
Napier man, 87, who drove ride-on lawnmower to supermarket after car stolen gets help from police

“He told me his car was stolen two days beforehand," Holloway told 1 NEWS in September. 

"I felt really bad for him, but I couldn’t let him drive into town on the ride-on lawnmower."

Holloway managed to cut a deal with Ray that if they took the lawnmower back home, she’d take him grocery shopping.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:47
Fox News host goes on bizarre rant about NZ, mocks accent and details ‘terrifying’ Covid ‘camps’
2
Hawke's Bay uplift midwife says there’s ‘institutional racism’ in Oranga Tamariki
3
NZ likened to Nazi Germany by far-right British politician for its Covid quarantine protocol
4
Auckland Pak'nSave fined for charging customers more at the till than what was shown on the shelf
5
Community 'absolutely supportive' of armed police while gunmen at large - mayor
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Coming home: Crowded House to perform at 10 New Zealand cities next year

Struggle street in Auckland CBD: 'It's been very, very hard'

Gang member who says he beat up R&B singer R. Kelly sentenced to life in prison for 1999 murders

Morning Briefing Oct 29: Should there be an inquiry into NZ's Covid response?