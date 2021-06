Napier Library in the MTG Hawke's Bay building has been closed after a "potentially explosive substance" was found in the MTG collections.

Police advised staff to evacuate and specialists are set to examine the substance, the Napier City Council said in a statement.

"We will advise as soon as possible when the library is able to reopen," it said.