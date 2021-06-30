TODAY |

Napier Library closed after 'explosive substance' found in historical first aid kit

Source:  1 NEWS

A "potentially explosive substance" which has forced the closure of Napier Library is picric acid found in an historical medicine cabinet. 

The closure follows the discovery of a potentially explosive substance in the MTG collections. Source: Google Maps

Napier City Council said the picric acid has been part of the MTG Hawke's Bay collection for some time and was found during a routine check of the cabinet. 

"This substance has had several uses in the past, including use as an antiseptic and a dye and was commonly stocked in first aid kits as a treatment for burns," it said.

"As it ages and crystallises, it can become unstable."

Defence Force specialists are travelling to the Hawke's Bay following the discovery.

Police advised staff in the Museum Theatre Gallery (MTG) Hawke's Bay building to evacuate.

A police spokeswoman earlier said it was notified about 1pm of the "substance of concern".

A NZ Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is currently enroute from Wellington. 

"We will advise as soon as possible when the library is able to reopen," the Napier City Council said in a statement.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
