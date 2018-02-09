TODAY |

Napier judge orders serial groper to serve over five years in prison after attacks on 11 joggers

A serial groper has been sentenced to five years and four months in prison for assaulting 11 women out exercising and for posting an intimate visual recording of a women on a club website.

Thirty-year-old Jason Trembath targeted athletic women out exercising alone in Rotorua and Hawke's Bay in 2017.

A special CIB team was set up to investigate the attacks.

Trembath was previosuly found not guilty of raping a woman in a separate trial this year in Napier.

Hawke's Bay police released this footage in 2017 of Jason Trembath in an appeal to the public for information. Source: New Zealand police

In relation to the same case, however, he and 30-year-old Joshua Pauling pleaded guilty to taking a photo and posting it to their cricket team's Facebook page. Pauling was sentenced to 150 hours of community work and nine months supervision.

Pauling was also acquitted of the rape charge, as well as charges of sexual violation and unlawful sexual connection.  

Jason Robert Trembath has pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges in court today. Source: 1 NEWS
