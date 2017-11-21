 

Napier dairy owner allegedly punched by teens

Five teenagers were alleged to have robbed a Napier dairy last night, and were said to have punched the owner to the ground.  

Police car generic.

Police said the teens went into the Westshore Corner dairy, allegedly punched the owner, and stole packets of chips. 

The owner was said to have sustained minor injuries. 

Police ask for any witnesses to call the Napier police on 06 873 0500 or anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 180519/4242. 

