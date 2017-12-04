 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Napier could run out of water tonight as water as 'black as coffee' flows from taps

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Residents in the Napier suburb of Greenmeadows are now reporting black and brown water flowing from taps.

Black tap water in Napier.

Source: Supplied

Napier's water reservoirs have dropped to critically low levels and the city council has issued a "level four" water restriction, saying supplies could run out as early as tonight.

One resident supplied 1NEWS with a photo purporting to show the water that's come out of her tap coloured "as black as coffee".

The council says it's "getting some reverse flow issues from one of our bores and our team is on-site now flushing as quickly as possible to relieve the issue".

It "shouldn't be too long until the water runs clean again," the council said.

"After an incredibly warm weekend, our reservoirs have dropped to critically low levels," the council wrote on Facebook earlier.

"That means if we don't act now, we run the very real risk of running out of water at some stage soon. Maybe even tonight."

No outdoor water use is permitted for the next few days. 

The council is advising people to check their taps, hoses and sprinklers and turn them off. 

The nearby Hastings District Council told 1 NEWS the council is not having any issues with water supplies.

At this stage the shortage appears to be localised to Napier.

Related

Hawke's Bay

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

00:41
2
The Prime Minister was spotted wearing a ring on her ring finger during a Facebook live last night.

'No I am not engaged' – Jacinda Ardern dismisses engagement speculation giving 'not very romantic' explanation for what caused it

3

What time's the best to view the only supermoon of the year in all its glory?


4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:28
5
The Wallabies put $500 towards the same cause the All Blacks lock shaved his head for.

Watch: 'It just shows off the field everyone's mates'- Sam Whitelock moved by Wallabies' donation for girl who lost mum to cancer


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:10
Two fire trucks attended the scene during Auckland's rush hour this afternoon.

Raw video: Traffic slows to a crawl as scrub fire burns at the side of busy South Auckland motorway

Two fire trucks are attending the scene during Auckland's rush hour this afternoon.

Chai Chuah.

Embattled Director-General of Health quits role after budget blunder scandal

There had been calls for Chai Chuah's resignation after a DHB budget blunder saw $38m of public funds distributed incorrectly.

Jacinda Ardern said the law which will allow a seismic blasting ship in the Taranaki Basin to search for oil is being reassessed.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern faces questions from the media after Cabinet meeting

Tune it to the 1 NEWS NOW live stream as the PM takes questions.

00:22
New Zealand claimed victory by an innings and 67 runs at the Basin Reserve.

Black Caps obliterate Windies batting line-up to take 1-0 Test series lead in Wellington

New Zealand wrapped up the visitor's batting order to claim an innings and 67-run win at the Basin Reserve today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 