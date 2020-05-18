Napier childcare centre taking precautions after NZ traveller tests positive to Covid-19 in Japan

A child is under investigation as a suspected historical or potential false positive Covid-19 case after they tested positive on arrival in Japan - after previously testing negative in New Zealand.

New Zealand continues to follow its precautionary approach while the case is under investigation, the Hawke's Bay District Health Board said today in a statement.

A Napier child care centre has since been alerted to the situation, Hawke’s Bay’s Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said, and parents of children at the centre have been advised after the child returned a possible positive Covid-19 test after arriving in Japan on Friday.

The child had previously returned from overseas to New Zealand earlier this year.

The centre is being regarded as being very low risk, the DHB said.

All family members, including the child, tested negative before leaving New Zealand. Several close family members, who remain in New Zealand, have also been isolated and tested, and all have returned negative Covid-19 results.

Dr Jones said he expected to have further test results back within 48 hours.

The child was also on a flight from Napier to Auckland, Air NZ flight NZ5018, on Thursday, October 22. Anyone who was on the flight have been advised to be alert to any symptoms, and to stay home and get a Covid-19 test if symptoms arise.



Dr Jones said he is working closely with the Ministry of Health, which was in regular contact with Japanese authorities.