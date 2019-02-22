TODAY |

Napier-bound plane grounded after report of smoke in cockpit at Auckland Airport

No fire has been found on a plane bound for Napier after passengers and crew were evacuated before take-off after smoke was smelled inside the aircraft.

An Auckland Airport spokeswoman confirms emergency services have been called to investigate the smell of smoke on a stationary aircraft.

The plane was bound for Napier on a domestic flight.

Passengers were required to leave the aircraft and return to the terminal.


Emergency services were called at 12:03pm. Five appliances initially attended. Two have now returned to the station.

St John is on its way for patients with possible smoke inhalation, there are no current reports of injuries.

FENZ is now investigating the cause of the smoke with engineers.

 

