Napier-bound plane grounded after report of smoke in cockpit at Auckland Airport

No fire has been found on a plane bound for Napier after passengers and crew were evacuated before take-off after smoke was smelled inside the aircraft.

An Auckland Airport spokeswoman confirms emergency services have been called to investigate the smell of smoke on a stationary aircraft.

The plane was bound for Napier on a domestic flight.

Passengers were required to leave the aircraft and return to the terminal.



Emergency services were called at 12:03pm. Five appliances initially attended. Two have now returned to the station.

St John is on its way for patients with possible smoke inhalation, there are no current reports of injuries.