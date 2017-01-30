Naomi Tan: Racism in NZ is alive and well in the Trump era

Immigration seems to be the hot topic of choice at the moment.

Whether it’s Donald Trump’s “heavy vetting” of travellers from seven particular countries or the influx coming into New Zealand, the debate is alive and well.

Troubling me today is what’s being thrown around in our own backyard.

I want to make clear that I call myself a Kiwi.

I was born in Hamilton and grew up in Auckland, to Malaysian Chinese parents who migrated here in the 80s.

Am I Malaysian? Damn straight I am.

Am I a New Zealander? 100 per cent.

If my parents didn’t seek a better life offshore to start their future in their twenties, my life would be a whole lot different.

My outlook, my world view and perhaps even that I’m writing this as a young journalist doing what I love would have changed.

I should have learnt by now that reading Facebook comments on articles is a big no-no, haters gon’ hate, trolls be trolls, but when I came across comments on an NZ Herald post headlined “Do migrants dilute the NZ identity?” well it was a bit upsetting.

One said: “Most of the immigrants that I have seen from India and Asian country's don't care about our beautiful country and values. Rather they want to take most of the lower skilled jobs and send the profits offshore. Of course they are diluting the country and trying to turn it into their own country. Why don't they stay in their own country if they don't want to adapt?”

I’m not going to sit here and deny that there are migrants among the various communities in New Zealand who have struggled to adapt to the New Zealand culture.

As much as Kiwis like to think we’re an accepting culture, we don’t make it easy for others to integrate into our circles.

You can say “oh, but I have friends of other cultures”. But really, do you?

I challenge you to look around the next time you’re out and about and look at the groups sitting together, Asian with Asian, Middle Eastern with Middle Eastern, Pakeha with Pakeha, Islanders with Islanders.

Having a “token” ethnic friend doesn’t exempt you either; it’s not a singular group who’s isolating themselves.

Unless someone speaks reasonable English, some refuse to deal with them. How can people expect to integrate into Kiwi society if they are socially ostracised?

No matter where we are in the world, we learn about cultures by physically being immersed in them. In order for someone to do that it’s a two-way street.

Being in a foreign land with a limited support system can be scary. You find comfort in what’s familiar.

So why are we not doing more to make people feel comfortable in our country?

I found it easy to integrate into the community because I was born here, and to be honest when I started kindergarten I was the only yellow face sitting on the mat so I adapted.

I’ve been called a fake Asian and been told but “you’re not really Asian”.

If you look at me, well, I am. But why put me in a different category? When people target migrants in their hate, they’re targeting my family.

My parents have been here for over 30 years, paying their taxes, their rates and they give back to the community.

What’s sad is that they have received their fair share of racist comments while building a life for themselves in New Zealand.

What I love dearly about New Zealand is the melting pot it is - so many cultures, you don’t have to go far to get a flavour of another culture.

But in the wake of the Trump era, racism has reared its ugly head.

Someone else on the thread I mentioned above wrote: “ They don't adopt our culture… why do you think they have their own temples and wear burkas and complain to the media when they can't get into a cosmopolitan club due to wearing a turban.”

How is this sentiment any less culturally insensitive than Trump telling Muslims they’re not allowed in America?

Immigrants do not come here intending to steal jobs, buy land and make the people already here poor.

They move here to make a better life for themselves.

That’s the same reason people for centuries, New Zealanders included, have migrated all around the world.