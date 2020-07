What's the surefire way to get kids interested in science? Get hands on.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Doctor Michelle Dickinson, who also goes by the name "Nanogirl", has some impressive experiments with stuff we can all find around the house.

Seven Sharp joined her in Tokoroa as she ran through some of the experiments with local school children.

Just a reminder before you watch this story, if you're a kid some of these activities need adult supervision.