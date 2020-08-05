TODAY |

Nanogirl reveals hilarious questions from Kiwi kids during Covid-19 lockdown

Why do we have eyebrows? Do farts make us happy? Why do penguins not get goosebumps?

The nanotechnologist says families have been more engaged in science since the Covid-19 pandemic. Source: Breakfast

During lockdown, nanotechnologist Dr Michelle Dickinson, also known as Nanogirl, pushed for New Zealand children to engage in science with explainer videos about the Covid-19 pandemic.

She told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning that since then families have been more engaged in science overall.

When she asked them to send in their questions, no one could have anticipated the hilarious things the youngsters came up with.

Watch the full video above to hear Ms Dickinson answer some of the best questions.

