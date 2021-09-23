Nanogirl proves Covid vaccines don’t make you magnetic

Can the Covid-19 vaccine make you magnetic? Despite numerous social media videos purporting to show it’s true, nanotechnologist Dr Michelle Dickinson is assuring people it’s completely false.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“There is nothing magnetic within your vaccine within the ingredients,” science educator Nanogirl told Seven Sharp.

So, how were those social media videos made?

If you’ve ever tried to balance a spoon on your nose, you can try to do the same in other parts of your body like your chest and arm, Dickinson said.

“What happens is you’ll have a little bit of moisture, maybe if you’re a little bit sweaty or it’s a humid day … you need friction, which is a sliding force, you push the spoon against your skin and then you let it go, it sticks.”

Source: 1 NEWS

Dickinson said the same principle - the marrying of moisture and friction - can be applied to magnets.