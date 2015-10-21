Nanogirl Live! tour to go ahead after stolen equipment returned to Auckland office

The return of equipment stolen from Nanogirl Labs' Ponsonby offices on Saturday means the beloved children's science educator known as Nanogirl will be able to go on her New Zealand tour in November as planned.

Nanogirl Labs co-founder Michelle Dickinson was coming to terms with the fact her Nanogirl Live! tour might have to be cancelled after an early morning robbery by two people made off with tens of thousands of dollars worth of gear.

Source: Breakfast

However, after posting CCTV images of those thought to be responsible for the robbery, Ms Dickinson had some good news this morning.

“I arrived at work this morning, and was delighted and relieved to see that some of the technical equipment that had gone missing was now neatly packed and placed by the front door of our office.

"As a strong believer in the good of people, I put out a request over the weekend that the items be returned, and am delighted that this message was heard," Ms Dickinson said.