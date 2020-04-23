Nanogirl to launch science show for older students on TVNZ's education channel

Dr Michelle Dickinson, the scientist and educator better known to children as Nanogirl, has revealed she's launching a new science show for older students working on distance learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Called Breaking it Down, the new show is aimed at intermediate to early high school aged students.

Dr Dickinson told TVNZ1's Breakfast today the programme is aimed at helping to "get them excited about science...and get them to do some experiments from home".

The show will air from Tuesday on the newly created school channel, TVNZ+1.

Education packs will also be made available to help assist teachers with lessons and to help to incorporate programmes in to their teaching.