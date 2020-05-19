TODAY |

Nanogirl breaks down contact tracing as official app is released in New Zealand

Source:  1 NEWS

Contact tracing is a big part of going out these days, whether it's to shops, eateries or work, you have to sign in just about everywhere you go.

We ask scientist Dr Michelle Dickinson, otherwise known as Nanogirl. Source: Seven Sharp

But everyone's doing that differently and it can be confusing for many.

To combat this, the Government's has put out a new contract-tracing app.

Government's official Covid-19 contact tracing app becomes available

Dr Michelle Dickinson, also known as Nanogirl, appeared on Seven Sharp to talk about contact tracing and was asked about privacy issues.

"People should have concerns around privacy, with paper written sign-ins people can see where you have been and your details if they visit the same places," she said.

"If you're downloading an app with a QR code you need to make sure it's a de-centralised app, that means the data is stored on your phone and not sold or passed on to others."

Dr Dickinson also thinks it's better that our app has come out later, so we can learn lessons from those using them for contact tracing in other countries such as Australia and Singapore.

Business must have some form of tracing system in place by Thursday but SkyCity casinos say if you want to play on their floors you must join their rewards programme. Source: 1 NEWS

The key to having a good contact tracing app is that it has to be "voluntary" Ms Dickinson says.

"It also has to be really easy to use, the second you make it complicated nobody's going to use it.

"Modelling suggests around 60 per cent of the population need to use the app for it to be successful."

New Zealand
Technology
Coronavirus Pandemic
