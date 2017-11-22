'Nanny-state and ideologically driven' - National slams Government for rolling back age Kiwi kids can start school

National's Education spokesperson Nikki Kaye has slammed Labour's plans to stop children starting school until at least their fifth birthday and called the new rules "nanny-state and ideologically driven".

Cohort entry, allowing students to start school at the beginning of a term that is up to eight weeks before their fifth birthday, was introduced by the former government earlier this year.

But the new Labour-led Government plans to roll that back over concerns that schools that have adopted cohort entry will have four-year-olds enrolled.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins plans to limit cohort entry, requiring that students are at least five before starting school.

The new rules are planned to be introduced next year, with consistent attendance not required until six.

"The law change will mean that some children will have to wait longer than their fifth birthday to start at the school that their parents have chosen for them if that school has adopted cohort entry," Ms Kaye said.

"The good news is that the Minister appears to be saying that cohort entry for children five and over will stay in the law and can be adopted by schools that want it.

"Cohort entry is about helping children to settle better in school. Many parents know that a child arriving at school on their own can feel self-conscious and out of place.

"Experts on early learning argued for this change because they believe it will make the transition easier. We also know that some schools were already doing cohort entry as they consider it offers kids the best start to their school life."