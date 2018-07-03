'Nanny Barb' - The volunteer making sure teens in need don't go hungry at Auckland's Tamaki College

Her name is Barbara Te Kare, but to the students at Auckland's Tamaki College she is the nan of the school.

"Nanny Barb" is a popular member of the school community volunteering every day to ensure students don't go hungry.

"I get a lot out of it. I love seeing the kids, I love the work that we do here in the marae," Ms Te Kare told TVNZ1's Te Karere.

"I retired at 70, so for three years I've been totally involved in running the marae and doing the breakfast and having food for the kids."

Once all the work in the kitchen is over, Nanny Barb begins her work on repairing and cleaning uniforms from the lost and found for students who don't have the means to buy a new one.