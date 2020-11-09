TODAY |

Nanas Janet and Margaret celebrate granddaughter's wedding day as bridesmaids in Masterton

Source:  1 NEWS

Sam Orange's weekend wedding had an added level of ageless charm: nanas Janet and Margaret took leading roles on the big day.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sam Orange and Janet and Margaret were front and centre on the big day. Source: Seven Sharp

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp met the Masterton family on Friday, before their wedding on Saturday.

Sam popped the question to her nans with cards with a gold heart, containing the message: "Will you be my bridesmaid?" 

For 85-year-old Janet, it's her first time to don the bridesmaid's death. For 93-year-old Maragret, it's her second.

Their dresses were made in town and they were all glammed up for the big day.

Watch the video to see how the wedding went.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:24
Nissan Leaf owner with ‘range anxiety’ told new battery for $13,000 car would cost $121,000
2
Watch: Incredible footage shows how flooding has submerged Napier streets
3
Canterbury couple distraught as local council votes against paying out for its role in leaky home nightmare
4
DHB apologises for series of blunders in emergency birth of twins, leading to brain damage
5
Hunters find body of Tauranga woman missing for nearly two months
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Fresh calls for New Zealand to clean up its 'snowballing' e-waste problem
00:52

Canterbury couple distraught as local council votes against paying out for its role in leaky home nightmare
00:42

Council warns against 'non-essential travel' as Napier hit with flash flooding
00:13

Locals wakeboard and kayak down flooded Napier streets