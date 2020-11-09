Nanas Janet and Margaret celebrate granddaughter's wedding day as bridesmaids in Masterton

Sam Orange's weekend wedding had an added level of ageless charm: nanas Janet and Margaret took leading roles on the big day.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp met the Masterton family on Friday, before their wedding on Saturday.

Sam popped the question to her nans with cards with a gold heart, containing the message: "Will you be my bridesmaid?"

For 85-year-old Janet, it's her first time to don the bridesmaid's death. For 93-year-old Maragret, it's her second.

Their dresses were made in town and they were all glammed up for the big day.