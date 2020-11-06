TODAY |

Nanas become bridesmaids as granddaughter prepares to tie the knot in Masterton

A woman is set to tie the knot in Masterton today with her two nans at her side - as her bridesmaids.

Janet and Margaret will be front and centre on Sam’s big day. Source: Seven Sharp

Sam Orange and her grandmas, Janet and Margaret, will be front and centre on the big day. 

Dan, the groom, wasn’t the only one to pop the question, with Sam providing her nans with cards with a gold heart, which they had to scratch through to reveal the sweet message underneath: “Will you be my bridesmaid?”

“Nan, as I prepare for the day that I become a bride, it would mean the world to me to have you by my side. Will you be my bridesmaid? Love, Sam,” a message inside the cards read.

“I’ve never been a bridesmaid - never,” Janet revealed.

“First time bridesmaid at 85,” Orange said. “Perfect.”

For 93-year-old Margaret, it’s her second time filling the shoes for a woman she flatted with many years ago.

“They’ve been with me through the whole process, from discussing my dress to showing them shoes and earrings,” Sam said. “They’ve had their dresses made. I’ve been with them for every fitting.”

“When I said to Dan ‘what do you think?’ he said it’s a fantastic idea,” she said. “One hundred per cent. He was in from the minute.”

Margaret said the wedding will be “really, really special”.

