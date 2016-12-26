Names released of teenagers killed in Canterbury Boxing Day triple-fatal crash

Police have named the three 15-year-olds killed in a Boxing Day crash near Leeston in Canterbury.

They were Lily Frances Moore, Samuel James Drost and Cole Troy Hull.

The teenagers died at the scene of the crash near the corner of Harts Road and Southbridge Sedgemere Road at 2.20am yesterday, police have said.

The driver, reported to be a 14-year-old male, survived and was taken to hospital.

The only teenager in the car wearing a seatbelt survived with minor injuries and flagged down a passing motorist to raise the alarm.

Inspector Al Stewart urged people to wear seatbelts and said it was too early to say if the under-age driver would face charges.