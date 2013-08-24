Names released of crash victims ahead of Christmas

Source:NZN
Police have named three people who died in accidents ahead of Christmas Day.
Brent Ronald Willets, 49, died in a motorcycle crash on private property in Charleston, Buller on Christmas Eve.
They also released the name of the woman who died after a crash on State Highway 5 at Hamurana, Rotorua on Christmas Eve. She was Jie Hu, a 23-year-old from Rotorua.
Police also released the name of the woman who died following a single-vehicle crash in Clutha on December 19. She was 27-year-old Ebony Grace of Dunedin.
