Names released of crash victims ahead of Christmas

Police have named three people who died in accidents ahead of Christmas Day.

Brent Ronald Willets, 49, died in a motorcycle crash on private property in Charleston, Buller on Christmas Eve.

They also released the name of the woman who died after a crash on State Highway 5 at Hamurana, Rotorua on Christmas Eve. She was Jie Hu, a 23-year-old from Rotorua.