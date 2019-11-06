Names, nationalities of pair who died in The Remarkables climbing accident confirmed

Police have confirmed the names and nationalities of the two men who died following a climbing accident on The Remarkables in Otago yesterday.

They were 62-year-old Brett Alexander Lentfer, who lived in Australia, and 44-year-old Australian James Harry Spaile.

The pair were climbing in an area known as the Grand Traverse when they fell off a cliff face about midday yesterday.

The two men were roped together when they fell, and were climbing with a guide from Aspiring Guides at the time.

The climber's body was found around 8am today - the body of the other man was recovered yesterday.

Aspiring Guides director Vickie Sullivan said in a statement that they were devastated.

"Our immediate concern is for the families who have lost their loved ones and to support them

in any way we can," she said.