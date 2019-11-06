TODAY |

Names, nationalities of pair who died in The Remarkables climbing accident confirmed

Police have confirmed the names and nationalities of the two men who died following a climbing accident on The Remarkables in Otago yesterday.

They were 62-year-old Brett Alexander Lentfer, who lived in Australia, and 44-year-old Australian James Harry Spaile.

The pair were climbing in an area known as the Grand Traverse when they fell off a cliff face about midday yesterday.

The two men were roped together when they fell, and were climbing with a guide from Aspiring Guides at the time.

The climber's body was found around 8am today - the body of the other man was recovered yesterday.

Aspiring Guides director Vickie Sullivan said in a statement that they were devastated.

"Our immediate concern is for the families who have lost their loved ones and to support them
in any way we can," she said.

"We are providing support and assistance to our team but have also been overwhelmed at the response from our small NZ mountain and guiding community who have been in touch to pass on their condolences to those most affected and offer assistance where they can."

A group of three were climbing an area known as The Grand Traverse when the pair fell. Source: 1 NEWS
