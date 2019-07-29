TODAY |

Names of four men killed in horror forestry road crash released

The names of the four people killed in a horror crash between a van and logging truck in a Bay of Plenty forestry area have been released.

They were 22-year-old Storm Lacy, 35-year-old Steven Pari, 25-year-old Te Tahi Brass and 37-year-old Johston Ahuriri, all from Murupara.

The incident took place along a private forestry road in the Kaingaroa Forest on Monday.

The van and fully-laden logging truck collided head-on.

A fifth person was hospitalised, while the truck driver was shaken but unharmed.

Bay of Plenty District road policing manager inspector Brent Crowe talked to media outside the cordon. Source: 1 NEWS
