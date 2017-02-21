 

Names of Christchurch quake victims to be read out at sixth anniversary service

The names of the 185 people who died will be read out today in a service in Christchurch to mark the sixth anniversary of the quake that struck the Canterbury region.

A wall has been built for the families as a place to come and find tranquillity, to honour those lost in quakes.
Their names will be read out in an order reflecting their arrangement on the Memorial Wall, the central element of the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial.

The memorial along the Avon River will be dedicated as part of the service, beginning at noon today.

The wall will be unveiled by first responders in recognition of their rescue and recovery efforts during the disaster.

At 12.51pm, the time when the 6.3-magnitude quake struck on February 22, 2011, there will be a minute's silence.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel says the day will be an opportunity for people to come together and quietly reflect.

"The impacts of the quakes went right through the country and around the world for those who lost loved ones in our city on this day six years ago," she said.

"It is a time to reflect on our shared sense of loss and also to give thanks for the incredible work that emergency services did in our city after the quakes."

Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu chief executive Arihia Bennett said the unveiling of the memorial would be a positive step forward after an extended period of upheaval.

"Oi Manawa, The Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial, will be a place where all people can spend time reflecting and honouring those who lost their lives, or were injured in the earthquakes," she said.

"It will be somewhere people can contemplate and learn new ways to cope with the trauma they have experienced."

