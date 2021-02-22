Names of 185 people killed in Christchurch earthquake read out at memorial service

The names of 185 people killed in the Christchurch earthquake 10 years ago were read at a memorial service this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It has been 10 years today since the 6.3 magnitude quake struck the city at 12.51pm on February 22, 2011.

Today's reading of names followed a minute silence at the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial site where their names are inscribed on a memorial wall.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was among those who spoke at the emotional service today.

"It’s been a hugely difficult decade for this city - at times I’m sure it’s felt impossible," she said.

"But as we look ahead to the coming decade, I see hope and energy and optimism, and I see Christchurch taking its rightful place amongst New Zealand’s best and brightest cities."