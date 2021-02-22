Names of 185 people killed in Christchurch earthquake read out at memorial service

The names of 185 people killed in the Christchurch earthquake 10 years ago were read at a memorial service this afternoon.
It has been 10 years today since the 6.3 magnitude quake struck the city at 12.51pm on February 22, 2011.
Today's reading of names followed a minute silence at the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial site where their names are inscribed on a memorial wall.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was among those who spoke at the emotional service today.
"It’s been a hugely difficult decade for this city - at times I’m sure it’s felt impossible," she said.
"But as we look ahead to the coming decade, I see hope and energy and optimism, and I see Christchurch taking its rightful place amongst New Zealand’s best and brightest cities."
Christchurch's Mayor Lianne Dalziel spoke at the service and a message from the Queen was read by the Governor-General, Dame Patsy Reddy.