Name suppression for teenager accused of Piha arson continues

A teenager accused of starting a string of fires in Piha just over a week ago will continue to keep his identity secret.

The 19-year-old appeared via video link at Waitakere District Court this afternoon where his interim name suppression was extended.

Police argued it shouldn't be extended, saying the alleged arsonist has been named on social media.

No evidence of the claim was presented to Judge June Jelas.

The teen's lawyer, Paul Dacre QC, said there has been a lot of publicity around the case with "various comments of a threatening nature on social media".

Mr Dacre said he knows Piha locals are aware of the arrest through direct and indirect communication, but the suppression would be useful for keeping his identity from those outside Piha.

He asked for the case to be adjourned with suppression to continue, saying he had not spoken to him since the day of his arrest last Thursday and hadn't discussed the charges with him.

The Piha local faces multiple arson charges, as well as a burglary charge.

He was arrested in Tauranga.

He remains in custody and will appear in court on June 8, where his name suppression will be reviewed.

A police media spokesperson said police are not searching for anyone else over the incident.