Name suppression set to lapse for man convicted of murdering Grace Millane

The man convicted of murdering Grace Millane could be named tomorrow - unless his lawyers go to the Supreme Court.
The Court of Appeal is due to release its decision tomorrow morning on the 28-year-old's bid to overturn his conviction and sentence for murdering the British backpacker.
The court has declined his application for continued name suppression, meaning it will lapse when the judgment is released.
The man strangled Millane to death in his apartment in Auckland's CBD on the eve of her 22nd birthday in December 2018.
He was found guilty of murder after a highly-publicised trial last year and later jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.
He appealed his conviction and sentence to the Court of Appeal in August, arguing he did not receive a fair trial and his jail sentence was too harsh.