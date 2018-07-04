Name suppression lifts for man accused of murdering baby in Upper Hutt

Name suppression has lifted for a man accused of murdering a five-month-old baby in Upper Hutt.

Source: 1 NEWS

William Martin Wakefield appeared in the Wellington High Court this morning.

He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, and to another of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In June, police were called to an address in Upper Hutt where the boy was found with serious head injuries.

The boy later died in Wellington Hospital.

The baby was related to Mr Wakefield, but is not his biological child.