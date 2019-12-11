Name suppression lapses for man charged over shooting at busy Napier park

A man accused of being at the centre of an armed stand off with police after allegedly shooting at a member of the public in a busy Hawke’s Bay park can now be named.

Forty-four-year-old Jamie Trevor McColl from Napier, whose name suppression lapsed this morning in the Napier District Court, is charged with five firearms offences including firing a gun with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The incident

Park Island, in Napier, was swarmed by armed police and Armed Offenders Squad members on December 10 after a man was seen wielding multiple guns and firing a shot at a member of the public.

Large cordons were set up around the park, a rest home was put into lockdown and residents were told to stay indoors.

The man could be seen by 1 NEWS walking around an old MG sports car with its bonnet open, picking up different types of guns and looking agitated.

At one point 1 NEWS saw the man appear to accidentally fire two shots into the ground, however 1 NEWS understands at least three shots were fired by the alleged offender during the incident.

Police and dog squads were eventually able to corner the man by the Marist rugby clubrooms and he was arrested around 8pm.

A list of charges

The 44-year-old was charged with entering a property in Napier without permission as well as using a firearm to burgle.

He’s also charged with shooting a gun with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and also firing a gun with reckless disregard.

The Napier resident is also charged with taking a 1976 MG sports car worth $15,000.

McColl is also charged with shoplifting from Pak'nSave in Napier and entering the supermarket three times despite being trespassed from the premises.

Court appearance today