TODAY |

Name suppression continues for man accused of threats to kill worshippers at Christchurch mosques

Thomas Mead, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A court has allowed a man who allegedly threatened to kill worshippers at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques to keep his name secret for now.

General view of Christchurch District Court Source: Getty

The 27-year-old has denied all eight charges laid against him, after he was arrested over an online post that targeted the Muslim community in the lead-up to the anniversary of the Christchurch terror attack.

A group of media companies, including TVNZ, RNZ, Stuff and NZME, made submissions to the Christchurch District Court in a special hearing this afternoon, arguing the man’s interim name suppression should be lifted.

However, Judge Alistair Garland deferred the argument for several months, allowing interim name suppression to continue while the man’s defence lawyer obtains reports. Other arguments made in today’s hearing were suppressed.

The defendant faces one charge of threatening to kill the attendees of the two mosques, and seven charges of illegally distributing a manifesto written by the Christchurch terrorist before he attacked those same buildings on March 15, 2019.

Police say they made the arrest after a threat appeared on an internet messaging board known for its association with the far right, just days before the second anniversary of the terrorist attack.

The case will now move towards a jury trial, with the defendant facing a maximum penalty of seven years in jail if convicted.

He has been remanded in custody and will next reappear in April for a case review. The name suppression argument will resume on July 9.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism
Religion
Thomas Mead
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One person wins $4.25 million in Lotto Powerball
2
CCTV captures brazen theft of Porsche from Auckland dealer's yard
3
Witness speaks of horror as Mainfreight driver caught on camera pulling risky overtaking manoeuvre
4
Epsom double slaying: Hospitalised suspect charged over fatal stabbing of married couple
5
Parliament unanimously passes bereavement leave for miscarriages, stillbirths — second in the world to do so
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Gridlock on Auckland's Southern Motorway after flipped car blocks most lanes
00:41

Epsom double slaying: Hospitalised suspect charged over fatal stabbing of married couple

Person found dead in the water at Northland beach; police investigating
00:32

'This won’t fail' – Council official says Hamilton to Auckland train service set to usher in 'renaissance of rail'