Name suggestions fly in for Christmas Kiwi chicks

Noel, Noelle, Te Koha and Holly are among hundreds of name suggestions pitched on social media for two adorable Kiwi that hatched over Christmas at the Rainbow Springs Kiwi Encounter.

Santa has delivered not one but two cute Kiwis at Rotorua’s Rainbow Springs Kiwi Encounter.
It truly was a Kiwi Christmas, with one chick from Maungataniwha hatching early on Christmas Day weighing 320 grams followed by another chick from Tongariro yesterday weighing 335.5 grams.

Kiwi Husbandry Manager Emma Bean told 1 NEWS it's too early to tell whether the chicks are female or male but by measuring and judging their length, she believes the one born on Christmas Day is a boy while the Kiwi born yesterday is a girl.

"We've had a really exciting Christmas time here at Rainbow Springs this year," Ms Bean said.

"Both seem to be healthy. Everything was perfect."

"I can't think of a better way to spend my Christmas Day. It really is a special Kiwi Christmas. We work hard as all zookeepers and animal workers do over Christmas but this just makes it a really special time."

Rainbow Springs Nature Park are running a competition on their Facebook page to name the Kiwis with the winner set to receive a family day pass to the park. 

Kiwi Husbandry Manager Emma Bean told 1 NEWS both chicks seem to be healthy and are yet to be named.
Kerry Burton suggested the names Noel and Noelle, while Camille Harris pitched Te Koha, meaning the gift. 

Meena Kumari Dermott commented Holly and Chrissy was submitted by Bea Spraggs. 

Multiple reindeer names have also been suggested. 

Ms Bean said 88 eggs have hatched at Kiwi Encounter this season and the chick that hatched yesterday is their 1,749 Kiwi since opening. 

"Another one is currently in the hatching process and is expected to hatch in the coming days."

Both chicks will stay at the Kiwi Encounter Brooder Room to grow stronger and some visitors may be able to catch a lucky glimpse of the Kiwi chicks going about their normal day.

One chick hatched on Christmas day, and the other hatched today.
After a couple of weeks, they will then return to their home grounds.

"These little guys will go back out into the forest when they are at a stoat proof weight so that they can have a much better survival rate of 65 percent

If you have a name you would like to put forward, visit Kiwi Encounter's Facebook page here.

