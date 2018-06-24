Name of PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's newborn baby announced

Source:
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and TV personality Clarke Gayford's baby is called, Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, the new parents announced today.
She will be known as Neve Gayford.
Ms Ardern and Mr Gayford let the nation know the news during the family's media conference at Auckland Hospital.
The pair announced the news of the birth on Ms Ardern's Instagram just after 6pm on Thursday, June 21.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and their baby girl.
The newborn arrived at 4.45pm, weighing 3.31kg
