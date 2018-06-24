 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Name of PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's newborn baby announced

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and TV personality Clarke Gayford's baby is called, Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, the new parents announced today. 

The proud parents held a media conference to reveal the news.
Source: 1 NEWS

She will be known as Neve Gayford. 

Ms Ardern and Mr Gayford let the nation know the news during the family's media conference at Auckland Hospital. 

The newborn arrived at 4.45pm, weighing 3.31kg.
Source: 1 NEWS

The pair announced the news of the birth on Ms Ardern's Instagram just after 6pm on Thursday, June 21. 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and their baby girl.

Source: Supplied

The newborn arrived at 4.45pm, weighing 3.31kg

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:04
1
The proud parents held a media conference to reveal the news.

Name of PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's newborn baby announced

2
Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .

LIVE: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford set to introduce their new baby girl to the world

00:15
3
Anthem singer at the Denver Test completely butchers New Zealand anthem.

'One of the worst renditions of the anthem I've ever heard' - Denver Test singer heavily criticised for NZ anthem

4
NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'Welcome to 2018' - NRL proudly defends posting image of QLD player kissing her partner, and NSW opponent, after women's State of Origin


5

Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie marry in Scotland

02:04
The proud parents held a media conference to reveal the news.

Name of PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's newborn baby announced

The newborn arrived at 4.45pm, weighing 3.31kg.

00:15
Tonga defeated Samoa 38-22 in their Pacific rugby league Test at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney.

Powerful Mate Ma'a Tonga outclass gutsy Toa Samoa in huge Pacific Test clash in Sydney

Mate Ma'a Tonga defeated Toa Samoa 38-22 Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney tonight.

02:02
A major insurer has set a deadline of next week for homeowners to take court action.

Time nearly up for thousands of quake-affected Canterbury home owners who want to take legal action

A deadline of 30th June 2018 has been set by IAG for its claimants to file any court action.

01:20
She was also asked who the baby most resembled and if the couple had a name for her yet.

Jacinda Ardern's mum speaks after first meeting with granddaughter: 'Doesn't look like Jacinda as a baby' but 'such a little cutie'

She was also asked who the baby most resembled and if the couple had a name for her yet.

NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

'Welcome to 2018' - NRL proudly defends posting image of QLD player kissing her partner, and NSW opponent, after women's State of Origin

Karina Brown and Ness Foliaki embraced after they battled it out in the women's Origin showdown in Sydney last night.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 