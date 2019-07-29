TODAY |

Name of Northland woman, 18, killed by alleged drunk driver released

Helen Castles, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Police have named the young Northland woman killed by an alleged drunk driver in Moerewa, Northland, as Nga Roimata Beattie-Rihari.

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

The 18-year-old was sitting in a parked car when it was hit at around 8pm on Sunday.

Kawakawa fire chief Wayne Martin said she was outside a party talking to party goers when the driver of another car allegedly crashed into her before crashing into a house.

She died at the scene.

A 43-year-old man has been charged with driving with excess breath alcohol third or subsequent and could face more serious charges.

A blessing was held at the site following the incident.

New Zealand
Northland
Crime and Justice
Helen Castles
