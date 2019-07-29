Name of Northland woman, 18, killed by alleged drunk driver released

Police have named the young Northland woman killed by an alleged drunk driver in Moerewa, Northland, as Nga Roimata Beattie-Rihari.

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

The 18-year-old was sitting in a parked car when it was hit at around 8pm on Sunday.

Kawakawa fire chief Wayne Martin said she was outside a party talking to party goers when the driver of another car allegedly crashed into her before crashing into a house.

She died at the scene.

A 43-year-old man has been charged with driving with excess breath alcohol third or subsequent and could face more serious charges.