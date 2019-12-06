Name of man shot dead by police in Kurow released

Police have named the man shot dead in Kurow, in the South Island last week.

Graeme Sydney Warren, 66, was fatally shot by police on Thursday December 5, after they were called to a property on Freyberg Avenue where he had made threats of suicide.

They say officers located him on the property at around 10.50pm and he was armed with a gun.

Police say about 11.50pm, prior to the arrival of the Armed Offenders Squad and Police Negotiation Team, Mr Warren confronted police while armed with the gun and was shot once.

They say officers immediately administered medical attention and he was taken by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, where he later died.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

The IPCA has been notified and a Critical Incident Investigation is ongoing.

Police acknowledge Mr Warren’s death has had a significant effect on the Waitaki community.

“We understand this and so our community will have the opportunity to engage with their local police at upcoming community meetings and events,” says Inspector Darryl Sweeney, Acting District Commander, Southern District.

The family of Mr Warren released a statement today.

Family spokesman Ben Warren says Graeme Warren, known locally as "Squid", was a well-respected man who would do anything for anyone.

"He will be sorely missed by family, friends and the local community," Mr Warren says.



