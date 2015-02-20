TODAY |

Name of fisherman swept off rocks at Auckland beach released as search continues

Police have released the name of a fisherman swept off the rocks at an Auckland beach as the search for him continues.

Police say the missing fisherman who was swept off rocks at Whatipu Beach on Sunday was 56-year-old Wei Shi.

The search for Mr Shi remains ongoing, with the Eagle helicopter conducting daily aerial searches in an effort to locate him.

Due to the length of time Mr Shi has been missing in the water, he is presumed to have drowned, according to police.

Police are supporting his family.

