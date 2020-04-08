Nadia Lim's new show coming to TVNZ during lockdown

Nadia Lim is bringing a new cooking show from her bubble to yours on TVNZ1 from Monday.

Nadia Lim. Source: 1 NEWS

Filming the whole thing from the comfort of her home in Arrowtown, the My Food Bag founder has even enlisted the help of her husband to help film during lockdown.

Airing weekdays at 4.30pm, Nadia's Comfort Kitchen will focus on making simple and delicious dishes with easy substitutions from what ever can be found inside your pantry at home.

"I'm glad I can help in some way during this lockdown period by providing simple and tasty recipes that are ultra flexible with the ingredients used. No special trips to the supermarket needed."