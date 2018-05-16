Nadia Lim cookbook fundraiser sees $405,000 go to Women's Refuge, Youthline

Celebrity chef Nadia Lim has raised over $400,000 for charity with her newly released cookbook Nadia's Comfort Kitchen, just a week after it hit the shelves.

Nadia Lim, co-founder of My Food Bag. Source: My Food Bag

All of the profits made from the cookbook are to be split between Women's Refuge and Youthline, both of which have seen spikes in demand since the Covid-19 lockdown.

A total of $405,000 was raised in the five days that the cookbook was availabe to be purchased.

Lim says she is "over the moon" with the response to her cookbook which includes recipies from her TV series of the same name which aired during the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown on TVNZ 1.

The cookbook was only available for a limited five day stint, with sales ending last Friday.

Youthline CEO, Shae Ronald said the youth support organisation was "full of gratitude" thanks to the $202,500 gift.

"Her amazing contribution enables us to continue to be here for young people as the 'number one place for young people to reach out to for support."

Head of Women's Refuge, Dr Ang Jury, said the funds will help to "mean a life without violence for so many women and children."

She says the refugee is aiming to discuss with Lim further about how she would like the donation to be used, "as it's her generosity that has made this donation possible."