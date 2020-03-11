TODAY |

Mystery surrounds man found with serious head injuries in Christchurch

Source:  1 NEWS

Mystery is surrounding a man found with serious head injuries in Christchurch late last month.

Police want to speak to a man who may have information about what happened. Source: NZ Police

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after a man was found badly hurt in the early hours of February 29 in the Cashel Street/High Street area.

A man was found injured and was transported to hospital with serious head injuries shortly after 3.30am.

In a statement today, police said they were working to establish the circumstances of the incident and have spoken to a number of people.

Police released CCTV footage of a man who may have information about the incident. Source: NZ Police

However, police are still trying to track down those who assisted ambulance staff at the time.

Police released CCTV footage of a man in the area who they believe may have information about what happened.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to get in touch by phoning 105 and quoting file number 200309/5599.

