Mystery surrounds man found with serious head injuries in Christchurch

Mystery is surrounding a man found with serious head injuries in Christchurch late last month.

Police want to speak to a man who may have information about what happened. Source: NZ Police

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after a man was found badly hurt in the early hours of February 29 in the Cashel Street/High Street area.

A man was found injured and was transported to hospital with serious head injuries shortly after 3.30am.

In a statement today, police said they were working to establish the circumstances of the incident and have spoken to a number of people.

Police released CCTV footage of a man who may have information about the incident. Source: NZ Police

However, police are still trying to track down those who assisted ambulance staff at the time.

Police released CCTV footage of a man in the area who they believe may have information about what happened.