Mystery surrounds discovery of two bodies in central Auckland suburb

Mystery surrounds the discovery of two bodies at a property in a central Auckland suburb yesterday.

Police at scene of mystery Auckland deaths in Grey Lynn. Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson confirmed with 1 NEWS that two bodies were found inside a property in Grey Lynn around 3:15pm yesterday.

1 NEWS understands the bodies were found at Dryden Lodge in Dryden Street where a police cordon is in place.

Upon arrival police found two people deceased at the scene, and are currently working to establish what happened.

At this stage police say they are not looking for anyone over the deaths.

The property has been cordoned off while a scene examination is underway.