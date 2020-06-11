TODAY |

Mystery still surrounds Northland woman Bridget Simmonds' death, a week after her body was found

Police are appealling for more information after the body of missing woman Bridget Simmonds was found at a rural property in Northland last week. 

Ms Simmonds, who had been missing for more than a year, were found by police while excavating a Whangārei property last Thursday. 

An estimated 50 police staff, including the police national dive squad, a search and rescue team as well as a specialist search group from Auckland were involved in the search for Ms Simmonds.  

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton says the investigation into her death his still ongoing after the remains were formally identified following a post mortem on Monday. 

Police say no further charges have been laid but more are likely after a 57-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault, but it is believed to be unrelated to Ms Simmonds' disappearance. 

Bridget Simmonds was last seen in February of last year, and police now suspect foul play. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Clayton says police are aware of a number of people who "know the circumstances around Bridget's death and hold information that could be vital to the investigation." 

Bridget Simmonds was last seen alive in February 2019 after she was dropped at a supermarket in Whangārei by her mother before being reported missing on March 6. 

Police are asking for anyone with information is asked to call the investigation team on 09 430 4555 where "all calls will be treated with confidence."

