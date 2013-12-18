Mystery flare prompts search on Lake Te Anau

Sightings of several flares at Lake Te Anau in the South Island have prompted a public appeal after a large-scale search of the area found no one.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Police say a series of flares were set off at the southern end of the lake at about 11pm last night.

Tourist operators, volunteers and police teams scoured the area using water craft and a helicopter overnight but were unable to find the source of the flares.