Mystery fish found near Wellington has marine experts stumped

A lone unidentified fish spotted at Kapiti marine reserve has local and international marine scientists baffled.

At least 15 fish experts from New Zealand, Australia and Chile have said they've never seen a fish like this before after viewing photos.

The distinctive 20cm fish, that looks like a tarakihi but has distinctive markings like a red moki, was first spotted by Kapiti local Ben Knight in mid-January.

The chairman of the Guardians of the Kapiti Marine Reserve conservation group has since found the fish at the same site three times.

On Tuesday, he visited the site with NIWA marine biologist Malcolm Francis, who described seeing a new fish swim up to him after being a diver for 50 years as "amazing".

He said there are two theories on the origins of the fish that scientists are discussing.

Mr Francis said it may be a hybrid of the red moki and tarakihi or could be a species that came from overseas and has never been identified before.

Both situations are highly unusual and more information is needed, he said.

Divers are being asked to view photos of the fish so they can keep an eye out and alert conservationists if they see it or others.

It's illegal to take the fish for genetic testing unless it's found outside the protected marine area.

Mr Francis is now discussing with other scientists how DNA can be captured through a fish scale or from its mucus, which has been successful with a shark species.

Chris Paulin, Guardians of the Kapiti Marine Reserve trustee and retired fish taxonomist, said the fish must have arrived in New Zealand from overseas.

"Given the very high temperatures we've had round Kapiti this summer, temperatures have been up to six degrees above normal, and it's probably drifted in as a larvae on currents," he said.

He said exotic fish do come to New Zealand, but not normally as low as Kapiti and something that's never been identified before.

All fish experts agree it highlights how important the marine reserve is in growing and protecting biodiversity.

Department of Conservation spokesperson Ben Knight said they "welcome the news that this unusual fish has been spotted".

The spokesperson said it's a great example of how there are still many surprises underwater, even for scientists, and why marine reserves are necessary to enable species to thrive while undisturbed.

"We've got fish out here that haven't even been identified yet," Mr Knight said.

"Without the protection that Kapiti reserve provides to those fish there's a good chance they'd be caught, end up on a plate as an unusual meal and that would be the end of them."