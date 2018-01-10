Mystery deepens as Levin's multi-million dollar winning Lotto ticket still not claimed

The winner of a $6.5m Lotto prize from a ticket sold in Levin after Christmas has still not claimed it, now the mystery is the talk of the town.

The owner of the store which sold the lucky ticket, Dave Lyons, said locals often popped in to grab a ticket, and visitors also stopped on their way through town while heading off on holiday.

"The store has been buzzing over the past two weeks, with people coming in to see if their ticket is the winner or to see if anyone has claimed the prize yet," he said.

"The rumour mill is in overdrive and I've heard all sorts of different stories about who people think the winner might be."

A steady stream of locals have been coming in hopeful they are holding the winning ticket.

"Few aunties haven't checked their tickets. I told them, go down check your tickets, you never know could be a winner," one person told 1NEWS.